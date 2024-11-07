UBS Initiates Coverage of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.87% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is $628.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $381.90 to a high of $750.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.87% from its latest reported closing price of $617.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 6,831MM, an increase of 4.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.33%, an increase of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 69,518K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,829K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares , representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,660K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares , representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,172K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 86.04% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,119K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,097K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,265K shares , representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

An American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive.

