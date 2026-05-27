UBS Initiates Coverage of MapLight Therapeutics (MPLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of MapLight Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:MPLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.20% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for MapLight Therapeutics is $35.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from its latest reported closing price of $29.46 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MapLight Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in MapLight Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 9.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPLT is 0.77%, an increase of 53.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.26% to 25,433K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 3,687K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 3,226K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,802K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLT by 26.40% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,995K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLT by 74.05% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,006K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares , representing an increase of 67.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLT by 209.83% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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