UBS Initiates Coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.18% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $28.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 42.18% from its latest reported closing price of $20.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas is 1,532MM, an increase of 16.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGY is 0.26%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 282,953K shares. The put/call ratio of MGY is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 15,410K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,372K shares , representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 10.16% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 12,325K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,957K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 2.90% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 11,025K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,194K shares , representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 9.46% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 9,940K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,543K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 10.75% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,951K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,267K shares , representing a decrease of 16.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 15.96% over the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

