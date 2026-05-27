UBS Initiates Coverage of Lithia Motors (LAD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.12% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lithia Motors is $382.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $303.00 to a high of $471.45. The average price target represents an increase of 35.12% from its latest reported closing price of $283.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lithia Motors is 35,932MM, a decrease of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithia Motors. This is an decrease of 352 owner(s) or 44.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAD is 0.19%, an increase of 25.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.65% to 27,035K shares. The put/call ratio of LAD is 5.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abrams Capital Management holds 2,491K shares representing 10.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 1,957K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 21.18% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,155K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,059K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company.

River Road Asset Management holds 653K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 743K shares , representing a decrease of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAD by 31.74% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.