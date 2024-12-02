UBS Initiates Coverage of Leidos Holdings (LDOS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.01% Upside

As of November 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings is $213.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 29.01% from its latest reported closing price of $165.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Leidos Holdings is 16,269MM, a decrease of 0.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDOS is 0.24%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 119,692K shares. The put/call ratio of LDOS is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,248K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,284K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,961K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 57.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,528K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,470K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 4.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,504K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares , representing an increase of 11.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 92.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,366K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 45.35% over the last quarter.

Leidos Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

