UBS Initiates Coverage of Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Kyverna Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:KYTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 679.01% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kyverna Therapeutics is $35.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 679.01% from its latest reported closing price of $4.55 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kyverna Therapeutics is 4MM, an increase of 1,256.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 158 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyverna Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYTX is 0.45%, an increase of 48.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.05% to 34,882K shares. The put/call ratio of KYTX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 4,524K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,368K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares , representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYTX by 56.09% over the last quarter.

Northpond Ventures holds 3,255K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,061K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 844K shares , representing an increase of 59.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYTX by 88.79% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,983K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,462K shares , representing an increase of 26.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYTX by 60.84% over the last quarter.

