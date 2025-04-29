Stocks
UBS Initiates Coverage of Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) with Neutral Recommendation

April 29, 2025 — 11:55 am EDT

April 29, 2025

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Kinetik Holdings (NYSE:KNTK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.11% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kinetik Holdings is $60.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.64 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.11% from its latest reported closing price of $43.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kinetik Holdings is 1,027MM, a decrease of 30.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 550 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinetik Holdings. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTK is 0.30%, an increase of 14.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.75% to 65,049K shares. KNTK / Kinetik Holdings Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KNTK is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KNTK / Kinetik Holdings Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Blackstone Group holds 11,919K shares representing 19.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,918K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,013K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares , representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 40.97% over the last quarter.

Unisphere Establishment holds 1,434K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,248K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,211K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 88.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,236K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,580K shares , representing a decrease of 2,455.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTK by 56.75% over the last quarter.

Kinetik Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

