UBS Initiates Coverage of JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt (JOYY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 11, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:JOYY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.92% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt is $75.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.92% from its latest reported closing price of $61.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt is 2,333MM, an increase of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in JOYY Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 13.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOYY is 0.52%, an increase of 1.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.05% to 21,082K shares. The put/call ratio of JOYY is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,469K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 1,320K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,475K shares , representing a decrease of 11.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Stonehill Capital Management holds 1,104K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing a decrease of 25.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 838K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares , representing a decrease of 6.07%.

Causeway Capital Management holds 813K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOYY by 18.38% over the last quarter.

