UBS Initiates Coverage of Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.81% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jefferies Financial Group is $62.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.81% from its latest reported closing price of $60.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jefferies Financial Group is 5,953MM, an increase of 15.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jefferies Financial Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JEF is 0.30%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.01% to 162,205K shares. The put/call ratio of JEF is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 7,050K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares , representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 28.90% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 5,826K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,024K shares , representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 43.56% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 5,410K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 8.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,276K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JEF by 15.46% over the last quarter.

FPACX - FPA Crescent Fund holds 4,698K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, its largest subsidiary, is the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

