UBS Initiates Coverage of Janux Therapeutics (JANX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Janux Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:JANX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.04% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Janux Therapeutics is $68.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.04% from its latest reported closing price of $51.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Janux Therapeutics is 3MM, a decrease of 80.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janux Therapeutics. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 23.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JANX is 0.15%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.37% to 47,326K shares. The put/call ratio of JANX is 3.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 9,166K shares representing 17.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,980K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,276K shares , representing a decrease of 43.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,328K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares , representing a decrease of 19.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,802K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JANX by 0.07% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,564K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company.

Janux Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Janux Therapeutics is developing safe, effective novel immunotherapies with the company’s proprietary TRACTr technology. Janux’s TRACTr technology employs a modular design to rapidly engineer drug candidates against specific targets. The Janux TRACTr development pipeline targets multiple solid tumor indications, including colorectal, gastroesophageal, prostrate, NSCLC, triple negative breast, and ovarian cancers. Janux technology can be applied to immunotherapies that target all three stages of an anti-tumor immune response. Combining Janux’s tumor-specific activation with multi-stage anti-tumor signaling has the potential to significantly improve safety, expand the therapeutic dosing window, and maximize patient responses. Janux was founded in the Avalon Ventures accelerator, COI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in San Diego.

