UBS Initiates Coverage of J. M. Smucker (BMV:SJM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of J. M. Smucker (BMV:SJM) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,527 funds or institutions reporting positions in J. M. Smucker. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJM is 0.28%, an increase of 11.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.13% to 109,632K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,184K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,212K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,880K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,787K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 11.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,610K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 53.11% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,575K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,415K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares , representing an increase of 17.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJM by 90.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.