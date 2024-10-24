UBS Initiates Coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics (LSE:0JDK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics (LSE:0JDK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 158.65% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 25.71 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 10.39 GBX to a high of 36.73 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 158.65% from its latest reported closing price of 9.94 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 180MM, an increase of 449.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JDK is 0.17%, an increase of 29.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.58% to 249,064K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 25,933K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,273K shares , representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDK by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Mhr Fund Management holds 23,997K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,700K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,885K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,903K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JDK by 47.49% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 7,548K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,505K shares , representing an increase of 53.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JDK by 38.48% over the last quarter.

