UBS Initiates Coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NasdaqGM:IOVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.48% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is $24.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 154.48% from its latest reported closing price of $9.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iovance Biotherapeutics is 169MM, an increase of 414.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOVA is 0.17%, an increase of 29.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.62% to 249,077K shares. The put/call ratio of IOVA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 25,933K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,273K shares , representing an increase of 25.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 0.24% over the last quarter.

Mhr Fund Management holds 23,997K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 11,700K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,885K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,903K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 47.49% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 7,548K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,505K shares , representing an increase of 53.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOVA by 38.48% over the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Background Information

Iovance Biotherapeutics aims to improve patient care by making T cell-based immunotherapies broadly accessible for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and blood cancers. Tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy uses a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer. TIL cells are extracted from a patient's own tumor tissue, expanded through a proprietary process, and infused back into the patient. Upon infusion, TIL reach tumor tissue, where they attack cancer cells. The company has completed dosing in pivotal programs in patients with metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. In addition, the company's TIL therapy is being investigated in a registration-supporting study for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Clinical studies are also underway to evaluate TIL in earlier stage cancers in combination with currently approved treatments, and to investigate Iovance peripheral blood lymphocyte (PBL) T cell therapy for blood cancers.

