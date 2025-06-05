UBS Initiates Coverage of International Paper (XTRA:INP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of International Paper (XTRA:INP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.15% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for International Paper is 48,95 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 35,41 € to a high of 59,97 €. The average price target represents an increase of 56.15% from its latest reported closing price of 31,35 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for International Paper is 20,914MM, an increase of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,768 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INP is 0.27%, an increase of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.84% to 610,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 51,798K shares representing 9.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,597K shares , representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 43.64% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 40,665K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,905K shares , representing an increase of 26.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INP by 42.56% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 24,038K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,140K shares , representing an increase of 41.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INP by 67.61% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,902K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,145K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,363K shares , representing an increase of 16.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INP by 88.47% over the last quarter.

