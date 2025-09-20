UBS Initiates Coverage of Inchcape (IHCPF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Inchcape (OTCPK:IHCPF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.72% Upside

As of August 22, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inchcape is $12.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.32 to a high of $15.55. The average price target represents an increase of 19.72% from its latest reported closing price of $10.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inchcape is 8,834MM, a decrease of 0.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inchcape. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHCPF is 0.22%, an increase of 1.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 88,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 17,080K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,655K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHCPF by 17.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 7,760K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHCPF by 22.28% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 6,154K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,310K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHCPF by 6.48% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 5,273K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,124K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,160K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHCPF by 1.33% over the last quarter.

