UBS Initiates Coverage of Impinj (PI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Impinj (NasdaqGS:PI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.39% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Impinj is $203.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 24.39% from its latest reported closing price of $163.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Impinj is 452MM, an increase of 25.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Impinj. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PI is 0.23%, an increase of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 39,452K shares. The put/call ratio of PI is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,319K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,282K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 2,129K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,564K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 9.84% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 1,410K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,400K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PI by 18.99% over the last quarter.

