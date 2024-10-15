UBS Initiates Coverage of HEICO (HEI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.50% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for HEICO is $262.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $315.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.50% from its latest reported closing price of $266.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HEICO is 2,799MM, a decrease of 25.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 935 funds or institutions reporting positions in HEICO. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 5.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEI is 0.32%, an increase of 15.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 49,084K shares. The put/call ratio of HEI is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,742K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,225K shares , representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 33.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,115K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares , representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 24.88% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,888K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,019K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,501K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares , representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 8.40% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 1,483K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing an increase of 32.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEI by 69.29% over the last quarter.

Heico Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HEICO Corporation is engaged primarily in the design, production, servicing and distribution of products and services to certain niche segments of the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries through its Hollywood, Florida-based Flight Support Group and its Miami, Florida-based Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO's customers include a majority of the world's airlines and overhaul shops, as well as numerous defense and space contractors and military agencies worldwide, in addition to medical, telecommunications and electronics equipment manufacturers.

