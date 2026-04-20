UBS Initiates Coverage of Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Healthcare Realty Trust is $19.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of $18.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Healthcare Realty Trust is 1,940MM, an increase of 64.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 422 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healthcare Realty Trust. This is an decrease of 371 owner(s) or 46.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HR is 0.11%, an increase of 47.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.28% to 377,965K shares. The put/call ratio of HR is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 56,305K shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,561K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,979K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,326K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 52.86% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 12,600K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,490K shares , representing a decrease of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 17.71% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 12,392K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%.

Northwood Liquid Management holds 9,008K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,803K shares , representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HR by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.