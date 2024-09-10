UBS Initiates Coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NasdaqGM:HRMY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.68% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $44.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.68% from its latest reported closing price of $36.89 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is 761MM, an increase of 16.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.34%, an increase of 1.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.99% to 56,513K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Valor Management holds 11,218K shares representing 19.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,637K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing an increase of 45.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 47.51% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,606K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,510K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 10.91% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,056K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 13.71% over the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.