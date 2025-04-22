UBS Initiates Coverage of Gulfport Energy (GPOR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.72% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is $217.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $264.60. The average price target represents an increase of 31.72% from its latest reported closing price of $165.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is 1,840MM, an increase of 102.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 58.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 12.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.30%, an increase of 19.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 22,001K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 3,113K shares representing 17.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,240K shares , representing a decrease of 36.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,188K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,409K shares , representing a decrease of 18.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 84.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 605K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 445K shares , representing an increase of 26.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 61.84% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 549K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing an increase of 29.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 60.53% over the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 486K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing a decrease of 38.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 29.68% over the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

