UBS Initiates Coverage of Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Depositary Receipt (SUPV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SUPV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.20% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $3.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.30 to a high of $5.91. The average price target represents a decrease of 67.20% from its latest reported closing price of $10.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 42.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Supervielle S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUPV is 0.18%, an increase of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 19,678K shares. The put/call ratio of SUPV is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mak Capital One holds 4,000K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares , representing an increase of 26.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 31.38% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1,472K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,622K shares , representing a decrease of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 33.00% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,195K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,594K shares , representing a decrease of 33.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 87.20% over the last quarter.

Sparta 24 holds 1,003K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 19,685.45% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 876K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUPV by 55.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.