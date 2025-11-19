UBS Initiates Coverage of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt (GGAL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:GGAL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.92% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $32.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.43 to a high of $80.91. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.92% from its latest reported closing price of $49.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 1,289,022MM, a decrease of 76.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 58.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 17.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGAL is 0.37%, an increase of 7.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.88% to 30,084K shares. The put/call ratio of GGAL is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 3,124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 44.92% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 2,341K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 94.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 685.85% over the last quarter.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 2,040K shares.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1,789K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing an increase of 29.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,736K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing a decrease of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 76.37% over the last quarter.

