UBS Initiates Coverage of Group 1 Automotive (GPI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.71% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Group 1 Automotive is $453.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $396.93 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.71% from its latest reported closing price of $329.63 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Group 1 Automotive is 19,067MM, a decrease of 15.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 30.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Group 1 Automotive. This is an decrease of 309 owner(s) or 44.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPI is 0.19%, an increase of 9.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.14% to 13,093K shares. The put/call ratio of GPI is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 755K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing an increase of 24.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 28.67% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 700K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 513K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 337K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing a decrease of 9.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 20.01% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 309K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 81.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPI by 350.07% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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