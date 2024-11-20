UBS Initiates Coverage of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NasdaqGS:GFS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.95% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES is $55.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 29.95% from its latest reported closing price of $42.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GLOBALFOUNDRIES is 8,977MM, an increase of 32.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFS is 0.36%, an increase of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 557,113K shares. The put/call ratio of GFS is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 450,388K shares representing 81.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 469,502K shares , representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 0.32% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 20,160K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,732K shares , representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 16,515K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,915K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 387.50% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 10,623K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,268K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 9.64% over the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 8,769K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,527K shares , representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFS by 8.32% over the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. The Company offers chips designed for markets such as mobility, automotive, computing and wired connectivity, and consumer internet of things (IoT). GLOBALFOUNDRIES serves customers worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.