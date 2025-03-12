UBS Initiates Coverage of Gerdau S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (GGB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Gerdau S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:GGB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.23% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gerdau S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is $4.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.77 to a high of $5.53. The average price target represents an increase of 57.23% from its latest reported closing price of $2.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gerdau S.A. - Depositary Receipt () is 80,045MM, an increase of 19.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gerdau S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGB is 0.19%, an increase of 16.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.01% to 375,578K shares. The put/call ratio of GGB is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 30,447K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,363K shares , representing a decrease of 154.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 68.30% over the last quarter.

FAMKX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Markets Fund holds 26,990K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,352K shares , representing an increase of 17.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 3.17% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 22,298K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,377K shares , representing a decrease of 121.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 61.86% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 21,475K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,982K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 19,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,277K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GGB by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Gerdau Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gerdau is the largest producer of long steel in the Americas, with steel mills in Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Peru, United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

