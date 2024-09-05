UBS Initiates Coverage of Gentex (GNTX) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Gentex (NasdaqGS:GNTX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.05% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gentex is $37.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 23.05% from its latest reported closing price of $30.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gentex is 2,481MM, an increase of 6.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gentex. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNTX is 0.31%, an increase of 1.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.82% to 244,955K shares. The put/call ratio of GNTX is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,678K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,591K shares , representing an increase of 19.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 83.48% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 7,588K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,048K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 9.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,333K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,322K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 9.10% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,191K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,262K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,535K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,706K shares , representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNTX by 54.23% over the last quarter.

Gentex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation is a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies.

