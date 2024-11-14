UBS Initiates Coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.29% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is $29.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.29% from its latest reported closing price of $27.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is 277MM, an increase of 4.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCPT is 0.19%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.32% to 130,507K shares. The put/call ratio of FCPT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 16,313K shares representing 16.86% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,948K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,139K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,401K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,592K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 0.83% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,685K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,696K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,155K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

