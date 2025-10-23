UBS Initiates Coverage of UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (TIGR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:TIGR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.13% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt is $14.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.19 to a high of $18.27. The average price target represents an increase of 50.13% from its latest reported closing price of $9.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt is 414MM, a decrease of 1.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 163 funds or institutions reporting positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGR is 0.45%, an increase of 59.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.80% to 72,164K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGR is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avenir Tech holds 10,668K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares , representing an increase of 74.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 169.90% over the last quarter.

Sparta 24 holds 6,261K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 5,858K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,677K shares , representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 4,391K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing an increase of 44.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 54.62% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,247K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing an increase of 73.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGR by 273.81% over the last quarter.

