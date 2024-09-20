UBS Initiates Coverage of Exelixis (LSE:0IJO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Exelixis (LSE:0IJO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.08% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Exelixis is 27.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 GBX to a high of 34.65 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.08% from its latest reported closing price of 20.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exelixis is 2,110MM, an increase of 4.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelixis. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IJO is 0.32%, an increase of 3.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 275,392K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 27,102K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,678K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 15,163K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,102K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 2.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,061K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,439K shares , representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 6.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,845K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,148K shares , representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 10.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,962K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,345K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IJO by 5.86% over the last quarter.

