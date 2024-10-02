UBS Initiates Coverage of Equifax (LSE:0II3) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Equifax (LSE:0II3) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.67% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equifax is 316.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 272.18 GBX to a high of 398.24 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 8.67% from its latest reported closing price of 291.48 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 5,938MM, an increase of 10.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0II3 is 0.28%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.05% to 156,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 14,605K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,045K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,277K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 84.98% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,936K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,903K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 3,619K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,313K shares , representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0II3 by 4.38% over the last quarter.

