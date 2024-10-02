UBS Initiates Coverage of Equifax (EFX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.33% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equifax is $317.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.33% from its latest reported closing price of $290.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Equifax is 5,819MM, an increase of 8.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.28%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 156,307K shares. The put/call ratio of EFX is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 14,605K shares representing 11.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,045K shares , representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,277K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,076K shares , representing an increase of 4.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 84.98% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,936K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,047K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 9.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,903K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 12.01% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 3,619K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,313K shares , representing an increase of 8.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Equifax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equifax Inc. believes knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, Equifax plays an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Its unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drives insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 11,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 25 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region.

