UBS Initiates Coverage of EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (EPR.PRE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EPR.PRE) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR.PRE is 0.57%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.65% to 3,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Infrastructure Capital Advisors holds 515K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares , representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRE by 48.87% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 444K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares , representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRE by 14.65% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 335K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 326K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 367K shares , representing a decrease of 12.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRE by 4.29% over the last quarter.

LDR Capital Management holds 306K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 306K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRE by 34.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.