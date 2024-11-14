UBS Initiates Coverage of EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (EPR.PRC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of EPR Properties - Preferred Stock (NYSE:EPR.PRC) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR.PRC is 0.41%, an increase of 17.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.42% to 4,383K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skaana Management holds 677K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares , representing an increase of 13.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRC by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Camden Asset Management L P holds 547K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 508K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 501K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing a decrease of 19.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR.PRC by 10.69% over the last quarter.

Aequim Alternative Investments holds 440K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.