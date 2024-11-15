UBS Initiates Coverage of EPR Properties (EPR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.08% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for EPR Properties is $49.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from its latest reported closing price of $44.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EPR Properties is 571MM, a decrease of 16.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in EPR Properties. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPR is 0.15%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.05% to 68,022K shares. The put/call ratio of EPR is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 10,572K shares representing 13.96% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,031K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,075K shares , representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 2.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,354K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 1.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,354K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,371K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,904K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EPR by 2.81% over the last quarter.

EPR Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. The company focuses on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. The company has nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. EPR Properties adheres to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. The company believe its focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

