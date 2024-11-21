UBS Initiates Coverage of Ensign Group (ENSG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Ensign Group (NasdaqGS:ENSG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.74% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ensign Group is $171.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 18.74% from its latest reported closing price of $144.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ensign Group is 3,669MM, a decrease of 10.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensign Group. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENSG is 0.40%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.33% to 69,411K shares. The put/call ratio of ENSG is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 7,104K shares representing 12.49% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,652K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares , representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,337K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,064K shares , representing a decrease of 21.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,455K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENSG by 6.46% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,317K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ensign Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Ensign Group independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 231 healthcare facilities, in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

