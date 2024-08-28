UBS Initiates Coverage of EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (EH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:EH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.97% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $24.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $34.63. The average price target represents an increase of 72.97% from its latest reported closing price of $14.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 24MM, a decrease of 90.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in EHang Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EH is 0.86%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.75% to 13,486K shares. The put/call ratio of EH is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Axim Planning & Wealth holds 4,694K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,173K shares , representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 1,887K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EH by 26.27% over the last quarter.

Group One Trading holds 1,438K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 91.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EH by 671.58% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 1,158K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,206K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EH by 32.62% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 543K shares. No change in the last quarter.

EHang Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EHang is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Its mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit life in smart cities.

