UBS Initiates Coverage of ECARX Holdings (ECX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of ECARX Holdings (NasdaqGM:ECX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.22% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for ECARX Holdings is $3.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.12 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 80.22% from its latest reported closing price of $2.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ECARX Holdings is 1,067MM, a decrease of 80.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in ECARX Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECX is 0.06%, an increase of 15.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 8,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 5,070K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Leo Wealth holds 2,514K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,774K shares , representing a decrease of 10.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECX by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 600K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGJ - Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds 258K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECX by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 237K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.