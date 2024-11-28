UBS Initiates Coverage of Dynatrace (BMV:DT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Dynatrace (BMV:DT) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynatrace. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DT is 0.57%, an increase of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 299,041K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 31,748K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,561K shares , representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 27.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,868K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,745K shares , representing an increase of 14.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 14,695K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,462K shares , representing an increase of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DT by 47.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,313K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,482K shares , representing an increase of 19.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 35.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,940K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,911K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DT by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.