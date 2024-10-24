UBS Initiates Coverage of Cullinan Therapeutics (CGEM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Cullinan Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CGEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.41% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cullinan Therapeutics is $33.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 110.41% from its latest reported closing price of $15.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cullinan Therapeutics is 28MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullinan Therapeutics. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 14.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEM is 0.23%, an increase of 17.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 58.53% to 66,488K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEM is 2.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 7,648K shares representing 13.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,751K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197K shares , representing an increase of 44.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 87.70% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,280K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing an increase of 65.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 182.00% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,444K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,697K shares , representing a decrease of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 84.94% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,233K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares , representing an increase of 57.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 135.97% over the last quarter.

Cullinan Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

