UBS Initiates Coverage of Core & Main (CNM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.47% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Core & Main is $60.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 13.47% from its latest reported closing price of $53.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Core & Main is 7,299MM, a decrease of 5.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.70, a decrease of 27.64% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 959 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core & Main. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNM is 0.44%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 243,464K shares. The put/call ratio of CNM is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 11,466K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,882K shares , representing a decrease of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 7.98% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 7,725K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,857K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 12.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,172K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,211K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 17.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,115K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,988K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 13.80% over the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 6,013K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares , representing an increase of 17.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNM by 37.61% over the last quarter.

