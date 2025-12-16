UBS Initiates Coverage of Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Corcept Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CORT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.88% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics is $137.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $122.21 to a high of $152.14. The average price target represents an increase of 69.88% from its latest reported closing price of $81.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corcept Therapeutics is 502MM, a decrease of 32.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORT is 0.29%, an increase of 21.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 91,687K shares. The put/call ratio of CORT is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 7,698K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,723K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 4.03% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 6,089K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,266K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 9.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,621K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,871K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 3.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,890K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 41.27% over the last quarter.

