UBS Initiates Coverage of Comstock Resources (CRK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.33% Downside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is $18.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.33% from its latest reported closing price of $18.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is 2,000MM, an increase of 59.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.25%, an increase of 22.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.09% to 109,170K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Key Group Holdings holds 12,125K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,879K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,778K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 63.88% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,950K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145K shares , representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 50.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,714K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares , representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 59.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,514K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,440K shares , representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 62.47% over the last quarter.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

