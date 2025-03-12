UBS Initiates Coverage of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - Depositary Receipt () (SID) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, UBS initiated coverage of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:SID) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.34% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - Depositary Receipt () is $2.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.27 to a high of $3.52. The average price target represents an increase of 37.34% from its latest reported closing price of $1.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - Depositary Receipt () is 42,131MM, a decrease of 3.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 8.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SID is 0.04%, an increase of 28.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 35,024K shares. The put/call ratio of SID is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,759K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,212K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,272K shares , representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SID by 9.98% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,174K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SID by 37.93% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 1,714K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,527K shares , representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SID by 11.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,588K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional lit. is the largest fully integrated steel producer in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America in terms of crude steel production. Its main plant is located in the city of Volta Redonda, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

