UBS Initiates Coverage of Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Cogent Communications Holdings (NasdaqGS:CCOI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.67% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is $80.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 3.67% from its latest reported closing price of $77.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is 697MM, a decrease of 28.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 635 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCOI is 0.35%, an increase of 15.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.25% to 60,536K shares. The put/call ratio of CCOI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 6,875K shares representing 14.49% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,729K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 14.04% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,543K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,537K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 26.32% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,529K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,302K shares , representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 36.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,387K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 15.28% over the last quarter.

Cogent Communications Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 209 markets across 47 countries.

