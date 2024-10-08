UBS Initiates Coverage of Clover Health Investments (CLOV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Clover Health Investments (NasdaqGS:CLOV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.15% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Clover Health Investments is $2.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $3.36. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.15% from its latest reported closing price of $3.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clover Health Investments is 2,519MM, an increase of 20.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clover Health Investments. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLOV is 0.01%, an increase of 16.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.86% to 74,006K shares. The put/call ratio of CLOV is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 11,272K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,397K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 65.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,033K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,297K shares , representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 46.79% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,492K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,316K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 66.25% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 5,011K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 45.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,960K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,302K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLOV by 35.37% over the last quarter.

Clover Health Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company with a deeply rooted mission of improving every life. Clover uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. As a company whose business goals fully align with its members' health needs, Clover works with members and their doctors to become a valued partner. This trust is built by proactively identifying at-risk individuals and teaming up with physicians to accelerate care coordination and simultaneously improve health outcomes and reduce avoidable costs. Clover has offices in San Francisco, Jersey City, Nashville and Hong Kong.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.