UBS Initiates Coverage of Chord Energy (CHRD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Chord Energy (NasdaqGS:CHRD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.19% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chord Energy is $196.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $142.41 to a high of $234.15. The average price target represents an increase of 55.19% from its latest reported closing price of $126.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chord Energy is 3,928MM, a decrease of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 32.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chord Energy. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 15.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRD is 0.40%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.08% to 68,521K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRD is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,930K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares , representing an increase of 23.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 82.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,934K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,285K shares , representing an increase of 33.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 44.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,869K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares , representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 39.11% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,690K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306K shares , representing an increase of 22.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 47.86% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,589K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 79.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRD by 207.52% over the last quarter.

Chord Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

