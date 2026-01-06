UBS Initiates Coverage of China Yuchai International (CYD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 6, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.55% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for China Yuchai International is $38.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1.55% from its latest reported closing price of $38.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for China Yuchai International is 19,495MM, a decrease of 13.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 21.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Yuchai International. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 58.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYD is 0.18%, an increase of 44.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 6,906K shares. The put/call ratio of CYD is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shah Capital Management holds 1,673K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing a decrease of 94.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 18.25% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 849K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 88.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 1,235.24% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 720K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares , representing an increase of 61.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 293.43% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 498K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 68.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 358.14% over the last quarter.

Point72 Hong Kong holds 374K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 73.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYD by 359.95% over the last quarter.

