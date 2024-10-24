UBS Initiates Coverage of CG Oncology (CGON) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of CG Oncology (NasdaqGS:CGON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.96% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for CG Oncology is $69.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 93.96% from its latest reported closing price of $35.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CG Oncology is 1MM, an increase of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in CG Oncology. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGON is 1.02%, an increase of 11.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.76% to 46,006K shares. The put/call ratio of CGON is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Decheng Capital holds 5,459K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,670K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,570K shares , representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 3,310K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130K shares , representing an increase of 65.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 104.96% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,418K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,884K shares , representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGON by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Yu Fan holds 1,578K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.