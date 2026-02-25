UBS Initiates Coverage of CEVA (CEVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, UBS initiated coverage of CEVA (NasdaqGS:CEVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.11% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for CEVA is $32.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 59.11% from its latest reported closing price of $20.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CEVA is 183MM, an increase of 67.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in CEVA. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 16.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEVA is 0.07%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.44% to 28,693K shares. The put/call ratio of CEVA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 2,388K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,425K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,460K shares , representing a decrease of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 16.96% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 999K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares , representing an increase of 30.59%.

AWM Investment holds 828K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares , representing an increase of 19.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 4.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 706K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEVA by 21.88% over the last quarter.

