UBS Initiates Coverage of Celestica (CLS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, UBS initiated coverage of Celestica (NYSE:CLS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.32% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Celestica is $53.20/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.65 to a high of $57.93. The average price target represents a decrease of 40.32% from its latest reported closing price of $89.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celestica is 7,938MM, a decrease of 14.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celestica. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 23.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLS is 0.37%, an increase of 15.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 89,321K shares. The put/call ratio of CLS is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whale Rock Capital Management holds 8,467K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,492K shares , representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 3,141K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,321K shares , representing a decrease of 69.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 39.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,448K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares , representing an increase of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 91.18% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 2,211K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing a decrease of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 28.46% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,171K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing a decrease of 31.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLS by 34.57% over the last quarter.

Celestica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.